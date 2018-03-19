Fifth Circuit Turns Down Obama-Era Fiduciary Rule (Audio)

Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell University Law School, discusses why a Federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled that the Obama-era fiduciary rule, which requires financial planners to put customers’ financial interests ahead of their own, oversteps the authority of the Department of Labor. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

