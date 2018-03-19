Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. A rout in tech stocks hit equities across the board. Facebook was the biggest loser in the S&P 500, declining 6.8%. Sterling rallied after the U.K. and the EU reached a Brexit transition deal that includes a tentative compromise on the Irish border issue. And markets are becoming their own worst enemies. Bloomberg tech reporter Sarah Frier discusses the tech selloff with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:20).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.