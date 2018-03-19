Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. A rout in tech stocks dragged down equities across the board, with Facebook leading the charge lower. Hedge fund returns fell 2.19% in February, leaving them up 0.07% for the year, according to the Bloomberg Hedge Fund Database. And Barclays is in Edward Bramson’s crosshairs. Bloomberg tech reporter Sarah Frier discusses the tech selloff with host Ramy Inocencio.

