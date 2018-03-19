De Garis: Inflation Needs to ’Tick Up’ to Move Fed Dot Plot

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for U.S. inflation needs to "tick up" for the FOMC’s dot plot median to move from 3 to 4 rate hikes in 2018. That is according to David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank. He also spoke about trade and the People’s Bank of China with Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

