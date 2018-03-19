Bloomberg View Radio: Weekend Edition for the Week of 3-16-18

Bloomberg View Weekend Edition hosted by June Grasso.

Guests: James Gibney, Bloomberg View editor: "A Summit Failure Would Hurt Trump More Than Kim." Ferdinando Giugliano, economics columnist for La Repubblica and Bloomberg View columnist: "Let the Populists Try to Govern Italy." Justin Fox, Bloomberg View columnist: "There’s a Dark Side to the American Shale Boom." Conor Sen, Portfolio Manager for New River Investments and a columnist for Bloomberg View: "Gains in Minimum Wage Will Squeeze Upper-Middle Class." Hal Brands, Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and a columnist for Bloomberg View: "Pompeo Is the Anti-Tillerson. Maybe He’s an Adult."

Running time 31:08