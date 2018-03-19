Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Ramon Llamas Research Director International Data Corp

Mark Gurman Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Apple designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes.

Charles Doraine Chief Executive Officer Doraine Wealth Management Discussing Muni-Bond Upgrades Outpace Downgrades for a Third Year.

Ivan Feinseth Chief Investment Officer Tigress Financial

Sarah Frier Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing American and European officials demanding answers to reports that a political advertising firm retained information on millions of Facebook users without their consent.

Margaret Patel Senior Portfolio Manager Wells Fargo Asset Management Discussing the markets and investment strategy.

