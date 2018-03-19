Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News cross assets reporter Sarah Ponczek gave us an update on a down day for the markets. Cranberry farmer Dick Ward of Carver, Massachusetts talked about the possible impact of EU tariffs against his business. Min Suh, founder and CEO of Assess+RE talked about his study that shows the benefits that will accrue to the city that wins Amazon’s second headquarters. Molly Mitchell, researcher at William and Mary’s Virginia Institute of Science talked about their new study that shows rising waters will impact Boston. Bloomberg News reporter Jeanna Smialek talked about her reporting on the economic impact of opioid abuse. Anne Mostue interviewed Ric Fulop, the CEO of Burlington-based Desktop Metal, about his company’s latest round of funding and its new partnership with Ford.

Running time 51:28