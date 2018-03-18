Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend with host Erin Roman. Vladimir Putin won a record fourth term in a landslide, exit polls showed. U.S. stocks closed higher Friday for the first time all week as investors welcomed positive factory output and consumer sentiment data before an expected Fed hike. China named Yi Gang to run the PBOC, the WSJ reported, elevating a long-serving deputy governor with deep international links.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 3:24).

