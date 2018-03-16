(Bloomberg) -- The moment of greatest strength and lowest unemployment is when the potential for growth diminishes, says Gerard Fitzpatrick, CIO at Russell Investments. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that US equity fundamentals remain positive in the short term and that markets can absord personnel turmoil at the White House but must be vigilant about more volatility this year.

