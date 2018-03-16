Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Markets lost impetus as the White House rumor mill rumbled on. Qualcomm jumped pre-market after the FT reported former Chairman Paul Jacobs approached several investors to back a buyout of the chipmaker. Deutsche Bank’s bonus pool is almost back to normal even if little else is. Chris Kirkham talks to Paul Dobson about the markets.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:20).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.