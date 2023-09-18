Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong began the week lower as persistent concerns about the health of the property sector offset optimism spurred by signs of stabilization in some other parts of the economy.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid as much as 1.7% before paring losses. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index fell to its lowest level this year before trading up 0.2%. A gauge of real estate developers slumped more than 2%. Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. faces two more tests Monday: an initial deadline to pay dollar bond interest and the end of creditor voting on its request to extend payment on a yuan note.