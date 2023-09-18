Markets

Chevron’s Australian LNG Plant Resumes Full Output Amid Strikes

  • Wheatstone facility returns to normal production after fault
  • Unions escalated strikes to full-day walkout over weekend
Chevron Corp. resumed full production from a liquefied natural gas export facility in Australia that suffered a fault last week, even as union members continue strikes at the site.

Scheduled LNG deliveries from the Wheatstone gas facility were not impacted by a fault that occurred on Sept. 14 and domestic supply was also unaffected, the company said Monday in a statement. “During this time LNG continued to be produced at approximately 80% of usual rates, and vessel loading continued,” a spokesperson said.

