UAW Calls for Strike Against Automakers as Contract Talks Break Down
- Union targeting select Midwest plants at Ford, GM, Stellantis
- Broad attack comes amid resurgence of labor activism in US
The United Auto Workers will strike three plants at each of the legacy Detroit carmakers if a new contract isn’t reached before midnight, setting up a potentially costly and protracted showdown over wages and job security.
The union will initially strike a Ford Motor Co. Michigan plant that makes the Bronco SUV, a General Motors Co. factory in Missouri that makes its Chevy Colorado mid-sized pickup and a Stellantis NV plant in Toledo, Ohio, that makes the Jeep Wrangler, UAW President Shawn Fain said in an online address Thursday night.
