Stanmore Resources Seeks $1.1 Billion Loan for BHP Mine Bid

  • Private credit in talks for $750m facility, banks for $350m
  • BHP looking to divest Daunia, Blackwater mines in Queensland
An Australian bidder for one of BHP Group Ltd.’s Queensland mines is in talks with private credit funds to help finance $1.1 billion of borrowings for its acquisition.

A term sheet in circulation shows Stanmore Resources Ltd. is seeking to borrow $750 million via private credit, according to people familiar with the matter. The coal producer is also in talks to secure a $350 million bank loan, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is confidential.

