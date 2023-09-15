Stanmore Resources Seeks $1.1 Billion Loan for BHP Mine Bid
- Private credit in talks for $750m facility, banks for $350m
- BHP looking to divest Daunia, Blackwater mines in Queensland
An Australian bidder for one of BHP Group Ltd.’s Queensland mines is in talks with private credit funds to help finance $1.1 billion of borrowings for its acquisition.
A term sheet in circulation shows Stanmore Resources Ltd. is seeking to borrow $750 million via private credit, according to people familiar with the matter. The coal producer is also in talks to secure a $350 million bank loan, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is confidential.
