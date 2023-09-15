Markets

Slot-Machine Shares Held in Australia Pension Anti-Gambling Fund

  • Hostplus includes Endeavour in ethical investment option
  • Gambling is one of Australia’s biggest social problems
Hostplus Pty, one of Australia’s largest pension funds, has included a major slot-machine operator in an ethical investment product that bars firms with even minor involvement in gambling activities.

The A$103 billion ($66 billion) fund’s Socially Responsible Investment option has a small holding in Endeavour Group Ltd., the country’s top hotel operator that runs about 12,500 electronic gaming machines — known locally as pokies — throughout its venues. Such machines are regularly cited as a key driver of gambling addictions in Australia, which loses more money per capita to gambling than any other country in the world.

