Dow Industrials Paying Price for Leaving Out Amazon and Alphabet

For a lesson in the pitfalls of market timing, consider the Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose refusal of admission to Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. has gone from a blessing to a curse in the space of a year.

All but barred for inclusion until splitting their stocks in 2022, the trillion-dollar behemoths have become the benchmark’s most eligible absentees, with their influence felt over vast swaths of American commerce. Keeping them out was a boon for passive owners of the Dow in last year’s tech wipeout, walling them off from the trouncing suffered by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.