AMC Raises $325 Million Selling Stock Ahead of Taylor Swift Film
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. raised about $325.5 million through the sale of 40 million shares, a move that it said would address a cash crunch as the movie-theater industry rebounds.
The offering, which began Sept. 6, sold stock at an average price of $8.14 a share, the cinema chain said in a statement Wednesday. The money-losing company has struggled with weak box office sales since the pandemic ravaged its industry.
