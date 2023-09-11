South African Lawmakers Fire Controversial Graft Ombudsman
- Courts have rejected a number of Public Protector’s findings
- Panel found Mkhwebane misconducted herself, was incompetent
South Africa lawmakers fired the nation’s controversial graft ombudsman one month before her seven-year tenure was due to have ended, denying her a gratuity of about 10 million rand ($530,000) that she would have received had she completed her term.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has courted controversy ever since she took office in 2016, making a number of politically charged findings that have been overturned in the courts. The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, petitioned parliament to impeach her and President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended her in mid-2022 while legislators determined her fitness to continue in office.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
South African Lawmakers Fire Controversial Graft Ombudsman