SoFi’s Full-Service Ambitions Face Key Test With Instacart IPO
- Bank is among 20 underwriters for online grocery delivery firm
- Listing may raise as much as $616 million, Monday filing shows
SoFi Technologies Inc.’s effort to transition from upstart fintech firm to the big leagues of financial institutions will face an important step possibly as soon as next week when the company helps take Instacart Inc. public.
SoFi is one of 20 banks underwriting the initial public offering, which a filing Monday showed could raise as much as $616 million. The move marks SoFi’s first foray into a business that comes with the promise of big fees and reputational prowess.
