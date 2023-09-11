North Korean Weapons Cache Gives Kim a Role in Putin’s Invasion
- Kim may soon travel to Russia for a meeting with Putin
- The long-time partners each have items the other needs
North Korean weaponry could allow Russia to prolong the storm of steel it has rained down on Ukraine but probably isn’t advanced enough to alter the course of the Kremlin’s war on its neighbor, now well into its second year.
Leader Kim Jong Un is expected to cross into Russia this week for his first trip outside the peninsula in four years for talks with President Vladimir Putin. The US has said the meeting would focus on supplying munitions to Moscow.
