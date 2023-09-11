Deals
Shopify-Backed Klaviyo Draws BlackRock to $518 Million IPO
- Boston tech company could be valued up to $8.3 billion
- Klaviyo joins Instacart for launching IPO roadshows this week
Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. has attracted cornerstone investors including BlackRock Inc. for a US initial public offering that’s set to raise as much as $518 million.
The Boston-based company is offering 11.5 million shares for $25 to $27 each, while existing shareholders plan to sell 7.7 million shares, it said in a filing Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
