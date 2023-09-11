Japan Banks Surge With Yields on Ueda Comments on Negative Rates
- Mitsubishi UFJ, SMFG, Mizuho rise with BOJ’s hawkish comments
- Topix banks gauge has reached 15-Year high following YCC tweak
Japanese financial firms rally after comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda suggesting an end to negative interest rates is possible if policymakers become confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably.
The nation’s biggest lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. all gained more than 3% on the expectation that rising interest rates would boost profits on lending. Financial firms have seen their interest income crushed by years of rock-bottom rates in Japan.
