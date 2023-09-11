Australia’s Voters Turn on PM Albanese and Indigenous Voice
- Polls show drop in support for government and prime minister
- Australians will vote on Indigenous Voice proposal on Oct. 14
Australian voter dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s performance is growing and support for his signature Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal is declining amid increased frustration over rising living costs.
The center-left government’s primary vote slid to 36% in the latest Resolve poll published Monday, the lowest level since it won office in May 2022. Albanese’s net approval rating declined to minus-7, with 47% of respondents disapproving of the job he’s doing as prime minister, compared with 40% in favor.
