AstraZeneca Lung Cancer Drug Works Better With Chemotherapy
AstraZeneca Plc’s Tagrisso delayed the worsening of advanced lung cancer longer when combined with chemotherapy, according to a study that may help solidify its place in treatment of the disease.
Taking the combination delayed the progression of advanced, non-small cell lung tumors nine months longer than Tagrisso alone, researchers said Monday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Singapore. Combining the treatments cut patients’ risk of death or disease progression by 38% compared with Tagrisso alone, the researchers said.
