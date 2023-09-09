Transportation
UK’s Busiest Airports Find Crumbling Concrete in Challenge for Sunak
- London’s busiest airports have discovered Raac, Times reports
- UK’s government ignored warnings from advisory group, FT says
The UK’s two biggest airports have discovered the type of concrete that led to recent school closures, piling pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he grapples with fading public faith in the Conservative government.
