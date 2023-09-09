Trump Fared Better Than Most in Georgia Special Grand Jury Votes

The Atlanta grand jury that first probed Donald Trump ’s coordinated effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election didn’t rubber stamp every possible charge against the former president, who fared better than almost all other defendants in terms of how the panel voted.

The special grand jury, whose report was made public Friday, helped Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigate the alleged scheme but didn’t have power to indict. It recommended that 39 people be charged, only 18 of whom were indicted on Aug. 14 by a regular grand jury.