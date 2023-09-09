Polish Ruling Party Pledges Lower Retirement Age as Ballot Nears
- Promise comes amid sharp selloff in Polish currency, stocks
- Ruling party eyes unprecedented third term in Oct. 15 election
Poland’s nationalist ruling party will seek to effectively reduce the retirement age, its latest election-campaign promise coming after a sharp selloff on local financial markets.
Law & Justice Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski unveiled on Saturday plans to allow women to retire after working for 38 years and men after 41 years, reducing the age at which Poles can start to receive pension benefits by as much as four years.
