Commodities
Hedge Funds Hurt by Oil’s Dip in First Half Pile Back Into Crude
- Money managers are most bullish on US oil since June 2022
- Catalysts missing from early in year show signs of arriving
After being burned by crude’s slump in the first half of 2023, hedge funds are rushing back into the oil market with their most bullish wagers in more than a year.
Money managers entered the year betting that restricted Russian output and resurgent Chinese demand would propel crude back toward the heights it had reached in 2022. Those hopes were quickly dashed as recession fears, US banking turmoil and resilient Russian flows pushed prices lower. Among the hardest hit was oil trader Pierre Andurand, whose main fund had its worst-ever run in the first half.
