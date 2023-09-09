First Quantum Averts Copper-Mine Strike With Wage Deal in Panama
Copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. reached an eleventh-hour wage deal with union leaders in Panama, averting a strike at its flagship mine.
The two sides agreed on salary adjustments and bonuses the day before a strike was scheduled to start at the Cobre Panama mine, union leaders said in a video distributed early Saturday.
