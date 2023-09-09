Erdogan Urges G-20 Leaders to Meet Russian Demands on Grain Deal
- US, allies have resisted Moscow’s terms for restarting trade
- Erdogan has sought to balance amid Russia’s invasion
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging several Group of 20 leaders to meet some of Russia’s demands to revive a deal that had allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and eased global food prices.
Erdogan, who helped broker the original Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022, is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G-20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, people familiar with the talks said.
