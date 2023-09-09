Energy
Chevron Removes Crew From LNG Plant as Strikes Start, Union Says
Chevron Corp. started to “evacuate” some crew from its Gorgon liquefied natural gas facility in Australia after workers began strikes on Friday, according to the unions.
“Chevron chartered a special flight this morning to Barrow island to evacuate 50 blue and white collar contract crew off the Gorgon project,” the Offshore Alliance, a group representing two major labor unions, said in a post on Facebook on Saturday.
