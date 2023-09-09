Berlusconi Heirs Near a Deal on Tycoon’s Empire, Corriere Says
The five children of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi are close to reaching an agreement over their father’s 7 billion-euro ($7.5 billion) business empire.
The heirs are set to accept Berlusconi’s will without so-called benefit of inventory, the newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday. That would speed up the process of distributing stakes in the holding firm Fininvest and the late billionaire’s collection of villas and yachts.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Berlusconi Heirs Near a Deal on Tycoon’s Empire, Corriere Says