US Air Force General Warns Against Chinese Push to Recruit Pilot Trainers
- Firms linked to China are recruiting US veterans, Brown says
- Brown urges airmen to report attempts at recruitment
The Air Force’s top general warned the service’s ranks to be on guard against offers to work for companies training Chinese military pilots, the most explicit public acknowledgment yet of a practice the US has sought to clamp down on.
In a letter dated Sept. 5 but circulated on Friday, General Charles Brown, the Air Force chief of staff, asked airmen to report if they or someone they know has been recruited or targeted for recruitment to train foreign armed forces.
