Apple Gets Warning From Top US Consumer Watchdog on Tap to Pay

  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is working on data rules
  • ‘We are carefully evaluating Big Tech’s role’ in banking: CFPB

Tap-to-pay transactions have exploded in recent years as mobile devices became ever-present, making paying via a smartphone more desirable. 

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg 

By

The US government’s top consumer watchdog, which is in the process of writing rules around the sharing of consumer financial data, warned tech giants about being overly restrictive in access to payments apps, taking a shot at Apple Inc.’s proprietary tap-to-pay technology.

Because Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay dominate the mobile-device tap-to-pay market, the constraints they impose on app developers’ ability to use the technology could inhibit consumer choice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said. Apple requires iOS device users to turn to Apple Pay for tap-to-pay transactions, barring direct integration with apps such as Venmo, while Google’s Android operating system does not, but the concern is that Google “could reverse this position in the future,” the bureau said.

