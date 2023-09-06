Green

UAE Oil Giant Adnoc to Boost Carbon Capture Capacity

  • Adnoc to capture carbon dioxide at Habshan natural gas field
  • Carbon capture to contribute to net zero goal, Al Kaabi says
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By
Updated on

The biggest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates plans to develop a project that will nearly triple its capacity to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to store it below ground.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is developing a project that will capture 1.5 million tons a year of carbon dioxide emissions from its Habshan natural gas processing facility, the company said in a statement. It didn’t provide a cost estimate for the project.

Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
UAE Oil Giant Adnoc to Boost Carbon Capture Capacity