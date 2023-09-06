UAE Oil Giant Adnoc to Boost Carbon Capture Capacity
- Adnoc to capture carbon dioxide at Habshan natural gas field
- Carbon capture to contribute to net zero goal, Al Kaabi says
The biggest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates plans to develop a project that will nearly triple its capacity to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to store it below ground.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is developing a project that will capture 1.5 million tons a year of carbon dioxide emissions from its Habshan natural gas processing facility, the company said in a statement. It didn’t provide a cost estimate for the project.
