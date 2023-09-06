Pepsi to Build $93 Million Plant in India’s Assam State
PepsiCo. Inc is set to build a 7.70 billion rupee ($93 million) plant in the impoverished north eastern Indian state of Assam, according to its chief minister.
The factory will create more than 450 jobs, Himanta Biswa Sarma posted Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Pepsi to Build $93 Million Plant in India’s Assam State