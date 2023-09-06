Maersk, TotalEnergies Lose $190 Million Danish Tax Court Case
- TotalEnergies agreed to buy Maersk’s oil business in 2017
- Unclear to what extent the two firms will split the tax bill
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and TotalEnergies SE lost a supreme court case in Denmark over taxable income from oil and gas facilities in Algeria and Qatar.
The companies must pay tax on about 1.3 billion kroner ($190 million) of income generated from 2006 to 2008, the Copenhagen-based court said in a ruling on Wednesday, overturning a 2022 verdict by a lower court.
