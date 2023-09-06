Inpex to Consider US Ammonia Plant and Green Investments

Japanese oil and gas developer Inpex Corp. will consider building an ammonia plant in the US, as it seeks to benefit from green subsidies and lift supply of a fuel intended to help curb emissions.

The introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, which offers generous subsidies for low-emissions fuels and climate technologies like carbon capture, “really is a game changer in the area of hydrogen and ammonia, and maybe direct air capture,” Inpex President Takayuki Ueda said Wednesday in an interview in Singapore.