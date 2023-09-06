Markets

IMF Says Saudi Oil Cuts Will Spare Economy Where It Matters Most

  • Non-oil momentum intact despite supply curbs, IMF’s Mati says
  • Broader GDP growth estimate seen lower after oil cut prolonged

Saudi Arabia’s biggest source of employment and corporate profits will emerge largely unscathed from the oil production cutsBloomberg Terminal that threaten a contraction in the $1 trillion economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“There’s a lot being done to de-link oil prices” from private-sector activity, Amine Mati, the IMF’s mission chief for Saudi Arabia, said in an interview. “We do expect the non-oil growth momentum — at least for 2023 and 2024 — to continue.”

