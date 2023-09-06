Hedge Funds Say It’s Too Risky to Short Dollar on US Rates Hazard
- K2 sees dollar rallying versus Aussie, risk-sensitive peers
- Fed getting prices back to 2% by election a fairy tale: Papic
The dollar’s recent strength has confounded naysayers, and according to some hedge funds, the rally isn’t over.
K2 Asset Management says the greenback will continue to charge higher as US interest rates remain elevated while AVM Capital expects rising Treasury yields to boost the currency. Alternative asset manager Clocktower Group sees further gains for the dollar if China’s stimulus continues to disappoint.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Hedge Funds Say It’s Too Risky to Short Dollar on US Rates Hazard