Ghana Weighs 63% Hike in Cocoa Farmers’ Prices to Discourage Smuggling
- Regulator seeks to match farm gate prices in Ivory Coast
- Nation’s debt burden hampering fundraising for cocoa purchases
Ghana’s cocoa industry regulator called for boosting the rate farmers get for their crop by more than 60% to discourage them from smuggling beans to the neighboring Ivory Coast where returns for the commodity are better.
The proposed new farm-gate price is 20,800 cedis ($1,825) a ton for the season that starts Friday, up from 12,800 cedis for the current season, according to people familiar with the matter. The increase is still awaiting governmental approval, they said.
