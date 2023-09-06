EU Plans Infrastructure Summit With World Leaders in October
The European Union is planning to hold a Global Gateway summit in October in a format where both EU and non-EU leaders are invited to attend, according to people familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The summit is expected to happen on Oct. 25-26, ahead of a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
