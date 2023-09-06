MarketsDeals
Barclays Hires Maneet Singh, Jon Swope for Health-Care Deals
Barclays Plc hired investment bankers Maneet Singh and Jon Swope to bolster its health-care advisory business, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.
Singh started at the British bank in New York this week and will co-lead the US health-care mergers and acquisitions advisory business. The bank also elevated Evan Matlin as co-head alongside Singh and the two will report to Americas M&A Co-Heads Dan Grabos and Larry Hamdan, according to the statement. Singh previously held roles at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Barclays Hires Maneet Singh, Jon Swope for Health-Care Deals