GreenWeather & Science
Atlantic Storm Lee Set to Explode in Strength: Weather Watch
A building storm in the Atlantic is on Bloomberg Green’s radar today.
Tropical Storm Lee is on track to tie Hurricane Franklin to become 2023’s strongest Atlantic storm with winds of 150 miles per hour by this weekend as it plows through the ocean north of Puerto Rico, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The year’s 13th storm, counting an unnamed system in January, Lee will likely become the season’s third hurricane late Wednesday before exploding in strength in the next four days reaching Category 4 on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale.
