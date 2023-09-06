Airlines Waive Reschedule Costs as G-20 Disrupts India Flights
Airlines in India plan to forgo costs for passengers who reschedule or cancel flights during the Group of 20 summit taking place this week.
IndiGo, Air India Ltd. and Vistara are offering a waiver to people with travel planned to India’s capital, New Delhi, between Friday and Sunday as carriers expect disruptions to schedules.
