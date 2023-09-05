Vietnamese Financial Firm F88 Gets Private Loan for Expansion
- F88 secures second such deal from Lending Ark since November
- Firm now eyes stock listing by end of 2025 at the earliest
Vietnamese financial firm F88 Investment JSC has secured a $50 million private loan to help expand its presence in the country’s non-banking sector, the latest example of rising activity in the Asian private credit market.
The Mekong Capital Ltd.-backed company, which offers small loans and services from insurance to money transfers, raised the secured loan from Lending Ark Asia Secured Private Debt Funds, advised by CLSA Ltd., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phung Anh Tuan said in an interview.
