Brazil Moves to Put a 100% Cap on Credit Card Rates. They Now Average 450%
- Congress advances legislation to limit credit card interest
- Cap to take effect if issuers don’t approve self-regulations
Brazil’s lower house of congress approved a bill that limits the growth of credit card debt to 100% of its original amount as part of a plan to rein in interest rates of about 450% a year that are charged on consumers who fall behind on payments.
Lawmakers voted 349-24 in favor of the proposed cap on Tuesday evening. It now must clear the Senate before President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can sign it into law.
