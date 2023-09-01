Nomura Hints at Scaling Back Hiring If Returns Are Lackluster
- Firm open to reduce new investments if needed, CFO says
- Nomura’s return-on-equity sits well below CEO target
Japan’s largest brokerage may scale back hiring plans if investments fail to deliver adequate returns.
That’s the message from Nomura Holdings Inc. Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura, who cautioned investors following disappointing earnings last month.
Have a confidential tip for our reporters? Get in Touch
Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
LEARN MORE
Up Next
Nomura Hints at Scaling Back Hiring If Returns Are Lackluster