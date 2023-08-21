UK’s Cleverly Preparing to Visit China in Last Week of August
- Cleverly had delayed trip after disappearance of top diplomat
- Trip is long-awaited amid strained UK-China relations
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit China in the last week of August for talks focused on Russia and Ukraine, people familiar with his plans said.
He is also likely to visit the Philippines as part of the trip, the people added, requesting anonymity discussing matters that have not been made public. Britain’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
