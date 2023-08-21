Top IPO Arranger in Indonesia Sees Larger Deals as Polls Loom
- Investors, issuers don’t expect major policy shift: Mandiri
- Listings in the country have raised $3.2 billion this year
Large initial public offerings are expected to return to Indonesia next year as the country’s upcoming polls are seen to reduce political uncertainty, according to its top IPO banker.
“There are a lot of potential issuers hoping to come to market sometime next year,” said Oki Ramadhana, president director at Mandiri Sekuritas. “They’re preparing themselves for a window that could open fast, either during or post-election.”
